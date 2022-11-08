Aire Advisors LLC Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.70. 27,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,084. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

