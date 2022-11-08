Aire Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,271,000 after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.50. 39,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,407. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

