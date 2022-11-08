Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $192.61. 34,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,778. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average of $197.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

