Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.47 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. 2,654,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,133. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.