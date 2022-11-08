Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 903 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 4.2% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $302.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.44 and a 200-day moving average of $370.68. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

