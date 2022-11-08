Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,098,167.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 145.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 732,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

