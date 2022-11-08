Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 3%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.68). 100,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.73).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.48) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Alfa Financial Software Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £433.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,078.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.69.
Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.
