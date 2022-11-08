ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Upgraded by SEB Equities to Buy

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on ALK-Abelló A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a 160.00 price target for the company. Danske downgraded ALK-Abelló A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get ALK-Abelló A/S alerts:

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

AKBLF stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. ALK-Abelló A/S has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $512.00.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including house dust mite, grass, tree, ragweed, and Japanese cedar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALK-Abelló A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.