Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 178,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

