Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 1,922,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,023. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $93,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.