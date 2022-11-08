Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMR. Cowen increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.21.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

