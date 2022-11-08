Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Connectus Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock worth $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.50. 801,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,471,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

