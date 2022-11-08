Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,709 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $157,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. 324,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,471,464. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.