Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.38 on November 25th

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 78.03 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.27. Alternative Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.50 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Insider Transactions at Alternative Income REIT

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 19,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £12,887.82 ($14,839.17).

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

