Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.36 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.53 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.27.
Shares of AYX opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $81.30.
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
