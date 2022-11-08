Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.37–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $774.36 million. Alteryx also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.48-$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of AYX opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $81.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alteryx by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

