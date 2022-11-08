Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

ICE traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,032. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

