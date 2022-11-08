ALX Oncology (ALXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect ALX Oncology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ALX Oncology Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.