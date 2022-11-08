ALX Oncology (ALXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). On average, analysts expect ALX Oncology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $515.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

