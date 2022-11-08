AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.