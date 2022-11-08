AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.11.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $50.48.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.