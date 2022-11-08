Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72-$5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. 671,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 244.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

