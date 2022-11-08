Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.72-5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9 %

DOX traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

About Amdocs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amdocs by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,287,000 after acquiring an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $7,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Amdocs by 114.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.