American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $59,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 47.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

AXP stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,765. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.