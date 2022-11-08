American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$5.94–$5.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.10 million-$608.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.46 million. American Public Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.20–$0.13 EPS.

American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 153,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.13 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $327,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also

