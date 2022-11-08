Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $72.11

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $919,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

