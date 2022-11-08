Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $75.29

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

ATRC opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after acquiring an additional 199,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

