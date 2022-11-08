Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$22.16

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.66.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,324.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,589,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,885,028.12. In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,212,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,687,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,885,028.12. Insiders have bought a total of 265,600 shares of company stock worth $4,305,003 over the last ninety days.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
