Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$22.16

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,324.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,589,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,885,028.12. In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,212,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,687,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$206,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,589,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,885,028.12. Insiders have bought a total of 265,600 shares of company stock worth $4,305,003 over the last ninety days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Shares of D.UN opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.75 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The stock has a market cap of C$731.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.50.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

