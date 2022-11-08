Analysts Set Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Price Target at GBX 1,748.20

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,859.50 ($21.41).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($22,886.36).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 648 ($7.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,011.20. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 608 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($16.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £121.10 million and a PE ratio of 360.00.

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading

