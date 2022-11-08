Analyzing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) & HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) are both mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy -13.21% -2.60% -1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $1.36 billion 3.08 -$654.54 million ($1.43) -13.49

Analyst Recommendations

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats HighPeak Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had a drilling fleet of 192 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping Services segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling and measurement-while-drilling services; supply and rental of downhole performance motors; and software and services that enhances the accuracy of directional and horizontal wellbores, wellbore quality, and on-bottom rate of penetration. It also services equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

