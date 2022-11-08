Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $713,956.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $713,956.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00086246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00066703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00014262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023174 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

