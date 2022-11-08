Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Volume of $716,322.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $716,322.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00084994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00065476 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023465 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

