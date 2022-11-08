Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

AAPL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. 87,674,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,545,375. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Apple by 100.2% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 109,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.