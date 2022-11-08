Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin Buys 44,443 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 44,443 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,774.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,825.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. 154,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $195,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

