Apriem Advisors Has $1.24 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 146,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,151,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

