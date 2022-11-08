Apriem Advisors Has $15.98 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.8% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

