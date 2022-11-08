Apriem Advisors Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,458. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $148.00. 134,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,488. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148 billion, a PE ratio of 270.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

