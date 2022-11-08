Apriem Advisors Sells 1,683 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Apriem Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.7% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $126.44. 21,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

