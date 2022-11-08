Apriem Advisors Sells 9,870 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 368,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $265.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

