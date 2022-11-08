Apriem Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 62,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

