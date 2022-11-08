Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 12,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 749,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.