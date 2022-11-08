Ardor Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. Ardor has a total market cap of $85.98 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00086085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00066357 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00014284 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023201 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001361 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006249 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000284 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
