Ark (ARK) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Ark has a market cap of $51.42 million and $2.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00019218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006485 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005566 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004721 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,359,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

