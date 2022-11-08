Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 23rd

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2784 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.
Artesian Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $60.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
