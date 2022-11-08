Arweave (AR) Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.80 or 0.00064942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $427.52 million and approximately $92.07 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,713.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.77 or 0.00566991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00226896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

