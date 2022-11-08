Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50 on December 16th

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Asia Dragon Trust Trading Down 1.0 %
LON DGN opened at GBX 381 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 410.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 424.89. Asia Dragon Trust has a one year low of GBX 345 ($3.97) and a one year high of GBX 536 ($6.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £453.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
About Asia Dragon Trust
Featured Stories
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.