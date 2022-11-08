AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 99.2% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 128,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.1% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 90,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,200,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,963,000 after purchasing an additional 158,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 777,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

