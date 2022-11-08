Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $230.64. The company had a trading volume of 76,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

