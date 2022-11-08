AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Reduced by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,505.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,248.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,157.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,560.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

