Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.