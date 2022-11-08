Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AVDL stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 262,590 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.