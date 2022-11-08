Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,489 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. 64,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,650. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

