Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,617 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 146,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,383,334. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.