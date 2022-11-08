Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 143.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.27 on Tuesday, hitting $304.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,097. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

